The Cold Sticks Around This Weekend as the Snow Tapers Off

LANSING, Mich. — Following the return of winter, we open the weekend with cold temperatures and calm winds. Walking out the door this morning leftover snow on the ground is definitely possible as temps remain below zero heading into Saturday Morning's hours. Slick roads are possible when heading out as we are only expected to reach a high temperature of 35 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday begins a warming trend with highs expected to be in the upper 30's allowing for whatever leftover snow to melt as low temperatures also begin to warm. We will see a cloudy and warm start to Monday with a high in the mid to upper 50's.

