Temps stay cool, but sunshine remains for holiday weekend

MID-MICHIGAN — Temperatures stay cooler through Easter weekend, with highs only in the 40s featuring some sunshine! Overall, it will be a quiet weekend. We're tracking our next weather system which arrives on Monday. We expect some snow and rain showers on Monday with perhaps some grassy accumulations. Warmer temperatures return for Wednesday with the chance of scattered rain showers. By the end of next week, we may be back into the 60s for highs. Normal/average highs for this time of year have us in the upper 50s.

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Breezy and cold. Highs around 40 degrees. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills in the middle 20s!

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cold. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers mixing with and changing to rain showers through the day. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: An early morning drop or flake, otherwise some late day clearing is possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

