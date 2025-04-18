Temps in the 70's to End the Work Week as we Track Potential Severe Storms Tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Upper level ridging is underway as our temperatures warm well above average for this time of year. High temps across our neighborhoods are looking to meet or exceed 70 degrees today. We have a few opportunities to observe some showers, storms, and even possibly some severe storms today.

Fox 47 News Temperatures Exceed 70 Degrees Today Across our Neighborhoods

An area of low pressure that is making its way northeast will drive a warm front through our neighborhoods between 8 AM and 2 PM today. With this, showers and tame thunderstorms are looking to arrive at around 11 AM on Friday and exit at around 2 PM. This round of showers and storms should stay non severe with main impacts being some heavy rainfall rates at time and gusty winds. These showers and storms are mainly focused in our northern neighborhoods along I-96, but we could see some showers form in Jackson County as well.

Fox 47 News Showers and Storms Begin Around 11 AM Friday

Heading into the afternoon hours we will dry up as our atmosphere begins to build instability. This will allow for a potential severe setup for when the cold front advances through. A line of showers and storms looks to develop at around 6 PM this evening and last through about 4 AM on Saturday morning as the cold front advances through.

Fox 47 News Potential Severe Storms Setup Around 6 PM Friday Night

Our neighborhoods have been downgraded to a level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather with this round of evening storms. Main threats look to be damaging winds and hail. At this point, we still can't rule out the possibility for a tornado even though the further these storms persist into the overnight hours, the better chance of losing the severe threat potential. Make sure to have a plan for if severe weather strikes.

WSYM Severe Weather Threats, Friday Night

Saturday brings AM shower chances on the back end of the departing low with Easter Sunday bringing the potential for tame showers. Another low will track north towards the Great Lakes region and ahead of the low, a line of tame showers looks to progress through our neighborhoods beginning at around 4 PM and lasting through 8 PM. Not a lot of impacts are forecast as of this time, but we could still see some changes ahead of the holiday. For now, plan on having the umbrella around for the weekend.

Fox 47 News Chance For Showers Mainly in the PM Hours

Fox 47 News Easter Sunday Rain Chances Mainly for Afternoon and Early Evening Hours

