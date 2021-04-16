LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will rebound into the 50s for Friday through Sunday and while we may fight with cloud cover from time to time, there will be occasional sunshine. Rain chances are very small up until Monday night. An isolated shower or two may develop Saturday afternoon. Looking ahead, while I don't see any really warm air, I also don't see anything terribly cold from now through the end of the month, meaning we'll likely stay within 5-10 degrees of our daytime average highs. We'll closely monitor overnight lows as we are now into the growing season and the fruit crop has begun to bud. If necessary in the coming days, Freeze Warnings will be issued by the National Weather Service.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Some areas of frost possible. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, but increasing amounts of sunshine through the day. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. An isolated afternoon rain shower is possible.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 50s

