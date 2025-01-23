Temperatures Warm Up with Snow Chances Throughout the Day

LANSING, Mich. — A clipper system will move through our neighborhoods this morning with the cold front passing through at about daybreak. Ahead of this front, scattered snow showers will bring light accumulations of snow which could affect the morning commute. Make sure to leave extra time as reduced visibility and slick spots are possible on the roads.

Once the clipper system starts to move off to the east, winds will shift from the northwest. This will allow lake effect snow to start up again throughout the day today and for the first half of tomorrow. Accumulations look to remain on the light side with these lake effect showers, but we could see localized higher snowfall amounts depending on where the bands track.

Fox 47 News Lake Effect Snow To Last Through Noon Friday

Temperatures continue to warm across all of our neighborhoods with highs today ranging in the lower 20's with feels like temperatures above zero degrees. This trend will continue throughout the rest of the week with another chance for snow on Saturday as another clipper system moves through. By next week, we could see our air temperatures return to normal for this time of year at around freezing.

Fox 47 News Feels Like Temperatures Warm Today into the Single Digits

Fox 47 News Another Clipper to Bring Chance of Snow Saturday

