Temperatures Warm Up Today with Showers and Possible Storms Returning Tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. — The start of the week brought cooler temperatures than what we've been seeing in the past week. Lansing and Jackson saw high temps on Monday in the mid to upper 40's. This is right around where we should be for this time of year.

Winds out of the south today will allow for warmer air to transfer back into our neighborhoods. We can expect high temperatures to exceed 60 degrees today throughout all of our neighborhoods. Clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon hours, but we are expecting to stay dry.

Fox 47 News Winds out of the south brings warmer air back to our neighborhoods

In the overnight hours, winds will start to pick up. By the time we wake up on Wednesday morning, we could see winds gusting up to 25 mph. These winds will continue to elevate heading into the early evening hours. Right before showers arrive, wind gusts could possibly exceed 35 mph. This time frame would be around 4 PM/5 PM.

The system itself will track into our neighborhoods Wednesday. Showers will begin at around 3 PM. With round two beginning around 8 PM. It's this second round that could drive storm potential.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow evening from the Storm Prediction Center. This includes portions of Eaton and Jackson counties as well as all of Hillsdale County. Main impacts include strong winds and possible hail.

Fox 47 News Marginal Risk for Strong Winds and Possible Hail

Timing for these storms looks to begin around 8 PM and last through 10 PM Wednesday evening. We could still see some tweaking to the timing of these storms. We will continue to watch closely.

Fox 47 News Showers and Storms in our Neighborhoods at 9 PM

We are still observing Severe Weather Awareness Week here in the state of Michigan. This week promotes the understanding and preparedness for severe weather in our neighborhoods during the summertime. Wednesday at 1 PM marks the statewide voluntary tornado drill which gives those a chance to practice or create a plan for when an area is placed under a tornado warning.

Fox 47 News We're Swinging into Spring This Week with the Statewide Voluntary Tornado Drill on Wednesday

We already have see thunderstorms move through our neighborhoods this year. An impact we can see with thunderstorms includes hail. Below you can find out more on how hail forms.

WSYM HOW DOES HAIL FORM EXPLAINER

