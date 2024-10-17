Temperatures Warm Today with Plentiful Sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — We had a cool first half of the week with both high and low temperatures well below average. We are now tracking a warm up for our neighborhoods that will lead to temperatures above average for this time of year.

High pressure that originated from the north is settling just south of the state of Michigan which is helping clear our skies for the duration of the week. The lake enhanced showers that we saw for the first half of the week have also moved out due to this high pressure.

We are tracking dry, clear conditions through the rest of this week and this weekend as our wind direction will shift from the south today allowing for warmer air to make its way into the state. This gradual rise will start with high temperatures in the upper 50's today and end with highs in the lower 70's to start the week on Monday.

Our temperatures will cool off once we reach Tuesday back into the upper 60's with a gradual cool down. We are also watching the return of cloud cover for Tuesday and into Wednesday. However, we are looking to stay dry for the entire 7-Day forecast. Our next best chance for precipitation looks to arrive on the back end of next week. We will be keeping an eye on it as we head through the rest of this week and into next week.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook