Temperatures Warm into the 70's Today with Shower and Storm Potential

LANSING, Mich. — Yesterday, we observed high temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 60's. Today, we will continue the warming trend with highs exceeding 70 degrees across all neighborhoods.

The surface warm front will progress further north today allowing for this warm up. The evolution of this front will stall in northern lower peninsula today, keeping warmer temperatures around into tomorrow as well.

A round of showers and thunderstorms that were located in northern Illinois this morning will progress into the southern portion of Michigan today. We could see some rain showers north of I-94 and a tame thunderstorm for areas south of I-94.

Timing begins around 1 PM and progresses through ending at about 3 PM. No major impacts are expected.

If you are looking to get outside today and walk the dog, the best time would be anywhere from sun up to about noon before the showers roll in. With comfortable temperatures gradually rising.

Later this evening, a mid level wave will progress through the area driving showers and storms. A lot of this precipitation will stick further north than our neighborhoods. There is a chance that a non severe t-storm could inch its way into Clinton County. However, impacts still don't look to be major.

Our next best chance for showers and storms arrives Friday afternoon as a cold front sweeps through our neighborhoods. This line of t-storms will sweep through from 1 PM to 4 PM. This line will extend through all of our neighborhoods. As of now, no severe weather impacts are expected, but we will be seeing a bit breezier conditions as these storms roll through. We will be watching very closely.

