Temperatures to slowly fall throughout the week but stay above average

LANSING, Mich. — The forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: Cooler, fall temps seem nowhere to be found at the moment. We could see some dense fog late tonight with lows on either side of 60 degrees. A weak cool front will slide through the state tomorrow with scattered shower chances, mainly in the afternoon. However, some areas to the northwest may likely be missed or see no rain at all. It will be slightly cooler behind the front on Wednesday with temperatures close to average in the upper 60s. Another small shower chance arrives Friday behind a second cold front. October arrives tomorrow and so does the start of bow deer season in Michigan. Temps around daybreak under partly cloudy skies will be around 60!

