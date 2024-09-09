Temperatures Soar this Week as we Start with Breezy Conditions

LANSING, Mich. — After a couple of cooler days and nights over the weekend, we are watching for another warm up in our neighborhoods this week. This roller coaster trend of temperatures is normal in Michigan during this time of year as we begin the fall season. Meteorological fall started back on September 1st and marks the start of our average temperature decreasing.

We will begin this morning with winds gusting in the 20-25 mph range and decrease into the 15-20 mph range by this afternoon. We will see our temperatures in our neighborhoods return to normal in the upper 70's before we start to become hot again.

High pressure will be impacting our forecast for the week. With this, we are able to note dry conditions as well as warmer temperatures once high pressure tracks easterly and we start to see southerly flow advect in warmer temperatures. We are expecting to see temperatures return to the 80's by Tuesday.

