Temperatures Returning to Normal Before More Showers

LANSING, Mich. — Following blustery conditions in our neighborhoods yesterday, high pressure builds in to the state of Michigan allowing for the return of the sun. High temperatures today will still in the mid to upper 40's which is right where we should be for this time of year. This trend will continue into tomorrow with overnight lows back into the mid 30's overnight tonight.

We are tracking more showers once we head into the midweek. Wednesday marks the return of cloud cover to our neighborhoods with winds from the southwest. A shortwave trough is expected to make its way into our neighborhoods overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Showers are expected during this time frame with the rain expected to stick around through the first half of the day and possibly into the early afternoon hours as well on Thursday. Right now, we are still ironing out how much we are gonna see from this system. We are tracking around a half an inch possible across the board. We'll be keeping a close eye on it as we head into tomorrow.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook