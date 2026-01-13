Temperatures fall as lake effect snow returns to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — After a bit of sunshine on Tuesday afternoon, an Arctic cold front is already bringing cloud cover back across our neighborhoods this evening. Light showers and spotty drizzle will follow in the hours before midnight, mixing with and changing over to snow showers overnight. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 20s around daybreak, with westerly winds at 10-15 mph gusting near 30 mph at times. This will push wind chills into the low teens, so be ready to layer up in the morning.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 3:00 PM Wednesday

Wednesday will be a sharp return to winter, with temperatures gradually falling through the 20s during the day. Northwesterly winds at 15-20 mph with force wind chills gradually closer to zero as the day goes on, and could dip below zero by evening. Along with all of this, scattered lake effect snow showers are expected, making for some slick road conditions and occasional drops in visibility. Combined with the strong winds, extra caution is advised if you'll be on the roads.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Wednesday

Wind pivoting toward the north on Wednesday night will shut down the snow showers, and allow skies to clear a bit across our neighborhoods. Temperatures will continue to plummet though, with lows winding up around 10 degrees. Expect wind chills well below zero going into Thursday morning.

Thursday at least offers up some continued clearing with a mix of sun and clouds, but the sun will not do much to warm us up. Highs will hold in the low 20s, but with winds easing up slightly.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 1/13/2026

A new disturbance arrives on Friday, bringing snow showers back to the region. Highs will get a brief boost back to the low 30s, then fall back to the upper 20s on Saturday as a second system brings more snow showers through our neighborhoods.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Friday

A new wave of Arctic air arrives in the wake of Saturday's system, dragging highs back to around 20 degrees for the second half of the weekend. The chance for snow showers will linger as well, and will continue through Tuesday as temperatures continue on a downward trend. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be limited to the middle and upper teens.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.