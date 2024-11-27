Temperatures Cooling Through the Rest of the Week with Snow Chances

LANSING, Mich. — Today our high temperatures are expected to stay right around normal in the mid to lower 40's with mostly cloudy skies. Cloudy skies will dominate the 7-day forecast following the abundance of sunshine we saw yesterday.

We will start to see a cooling trend beginning tomorrow for the holidays with highs in the mid to upper 30's. We are expected to stay dry during the daytime hours making traveling conditions decent with main impacts being some breezy conditions.

Late in the overnight hours of Thursday, we will start to see some lake effect snow reach our neighborhoods and last throughout the day on Friday. We could see some accumulations with this batch of snow as it arrives. We have a renewed chance to see some lake effect showers this weekend as an upper level shortwave traverses through the state of Michigan. We will continue to watch the snow as it makes its way into Michigan.

