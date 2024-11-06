Temperatures Cool Back Down but Remain Above Average

LANSING, Mich. — Following a couple of batches of showers in our neighborhoods yesterday, we are tracking dry conditions for the next couple of days. The rain we saw yesterday throughout our neighborhoods was much needed as we still have Clinton, Eaton, and Hillsdale counties in a state of drought due to dry conditions over the past couple of months.

Temperatures today look to cool following a cold front from the overnight hours. Highs are expected in the lower 60's. This is still above average for this time of year and that trend will continue through the super 7-Day forecast. We will cool again heading into tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 50's. We should be trending in the mid to lower 50's as a high temperature for this time of year.

We will be tracking more showers to arrive in our neighborhoods overnight Saturday as well as Sunday afternoon. We will be watching this system closely. Heading into next week, we are looking to stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

