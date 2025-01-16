Temperatures Back Around Freezing Before a Drastic Cool Down Next Week

LANSING, Mich. — Snow showers have been moving through our neighborhoods this morning with chances for snow lasting through the early afternoon hours Thursday. High temperatures are expected to be around freezing today with that trend sticking for the rest of the week.

Fox 47 News Possible Lake Effect Snow Showers in Our Neighborhoods Beginning Around Noon Thursday

Saturday morning brings another chance for snowfall in our neighborhoods as the transfer of warm moist air from the south could allow for some mixing in the overnight hours prior to the cold front advancing through. Preliminary snow totals looks to range from 1" - 1.5". However, these could still change as we get closer to the event. This same warm moist air will keep our high temperatures near 32 degrees for the rest of the week.

Fox 47 News Possibly Mixing in our Southern Neighborhoods as we Come to the End of the Mild Temperatures

Following the cold front on Saturday, we will drastically cool down with daytime highs expected to be in the single digits. We also have chances for some snow showers to start the week as well. Overnight lows are expected to reach below zero next week as well. Some of our neighborhoods are flirting with records for lowest daytime high temperatures. We will continue to watch this extremely cold air very carefully.

Fox 47 News Hillsdale Could Potentially Meet or Break the Record for Lowest High Temperature on 01/21

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook