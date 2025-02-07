Tame End to the Work Week as we Track Accumulating Snowfall This Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Winds this morning are still ranging in the mid teens with gusts in the lower 20 mph range. Our wind speed will improve as we head through the day as areas along and north of I-96 could see gusts in the mid to upper teens this afternoon. However, no major impacts are expected.

Temperatures for Friday are ranging in the mid to upper 20's where they will stay for the entire weekend and as we start next week. This is a tad below average for this time of year as we should be at 31 degrees as a daytime high as of February 7th. The temperature outlooks also shows that cold than average temps will be favored as we reach the middle of the month February 16th.

Fox 47 News Favoring Cooler Than Average Temperatures 02/12 - 02/16

Our main weather maker will arrive on Saturday in the form of snow as a low pressure system tracks easterly located south of our neighborhoods. Snow will be driven in as early as Saturday morning with more of the hazardous accumulating snow beginning in the afternoon. This snow will last through Saturday evening with a small chance of it lingering into Sunday morning. We could still see changes within the track of heaviest snow. Our neighborhoods can expected 2-3" possible north of I-94 with less than 2" south of 94 with a small chance for some sleet and freezing rain. Slick roadways are a main impact so make sure you are staying weather aware.

Fox 47 News Snowfall Potential As of 7AM Friday 02/07

We will dry up for Super Bowl Sunday where roads should improve if you are heading out on the roads that evening.

