Taking a Break from Showers and Storms for the Weekend in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Today we can expect the return of of the sun with much better conditions in terms of humidity. This past week, our dew points were soaring into the 70's. This afternoon, we will see an improvement with dew points in the mid 50's for northern neighborhoods and lowers 60's for our southern neighborhoods.

A few passing clouds are possible this afternoon with stray shower chances sticking to the west of our neighborhoods. Our temperatures will warm slightly from yesterday into the mid 80's. This is a tad above average for the given date. Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours tonight as well.

Tomorrow cloud cover and showers are expected to develop in the northern part of the Mitten. A frontal passage at the surface will help aid in precip chances so start our week. We are watching for potential heavy rainfall overnight Monday into Tuesday. We could see shift in where the frontal passage lies and we will keep our eyes on it.

