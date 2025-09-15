Sunshine, summerlike temperatures, rinse, repeat for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear skies will remain in place this evening and overnight, as quiet weather continues to dominate across the Great Lakes. The only exception could come in the form of some possible patchy fog near daybreak. Lows will remain cool and comfortable in the mid 50s.

We'll remain on the same track weatherwise through Thursday as highs continue to gradually warm toward the middle and upper 80s. Just warm enough to put the air conditioners into service one last time for the season. A weak cold front will pass through the region late Thursday night, leading to slightly milder low 80s for highs on Friday. No showers or storms are expected, so we'll close out the work week with mostly sunny skies.

Highs are still expected to dip a little further over the weekend, falling back to the mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday features partly cloudy skies, so outdoor plans will be a go. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms finally arrives on Sunday when a new disturbance rolls into the Great Lakes.

The chance for a few showers or storms will linger into the first day of Fall on Monday, with at least one more day of summerlike temperatures in the low 80s.

