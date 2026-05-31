Sunshine Sticks Around as Temperatures Surge Into the Mid-80s

LANSING, Mich. — If you're a fan of sunshine, this upcoming week is going to be hard to beat. A strong area of high pressure remains in control across Mid-Michigan, delivering a prolonged stretch of dry weather, abundant sunshine, and steadily warming temperatures. By the end of the week, many neighborhoods will be enjoying highs well into the 80s.

Sunny and Comfortable Sunday brings another beautiful day with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 70s. Morning temperatures start in the low 50s before warming quickly during the afternoon. The pleasant weather continues into Monday with sunshine and highs near 78 degrees. Summer-Like Warmth Builds Through the Week.

The warming trend really takes hold during the middle of the week as temperatures climb above average across the region.

Forecast highs include:

Sunday: 77°

Monday: 78°

Tuesday: 76°

Wednesday: 80°

Thursday: 85°

Friday: 86°

Saturday: 83°

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will feel much more like mid-summer than late spring, with afternoon highs reaching the middle and upper 80s across much of Mid-Michigan.

Dry Pattern Continues. High pressure remains the dominant weather feature through much of the week, keeping storm systems away and allowing sunshine to remain the main weather story. Most neighborhoods are expected to stay dry through Thursday, with only a few passing fair-weather clouds mixed in at times. Rain Chances Return Late Week. While the week is largely rain-free, the next weather system approaches toward the end of the forecast period. A chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Friday as a cold front moves closer to the Great Lakes. Additional rain chances may linger into Saturday, although temperatures remain warm with highs still in the lower 80s.

Lawns may need some help. With several consecutive days of sunshine and limited rainfall, lawns and gardens will continue to dry out. If your grass is beginning to look stressed or turn a lighter shade of green, you may want to supplement with watering as the dry stretch continues.

Looking Ahead: The weather pattern over the next seven days is dominated by sunshine, warmth, and very few interruptions. Temperatures climb from the upper 70s early in the week to the mid-80s by the end of the workweek before rain chances finally return Friday and Saturday. For anyone looking to spend time outdoors, this may be one of the nicest stretches of weather we've seen in quite some time. ☀️🌡️

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