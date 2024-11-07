Sunshine Returns to our Neighborhoods Today

LANSING, Mich. — Much needed rain canvased our neighborhoods on Tuesday giving us some relief from the dry weather. We are tracking more showers for this weekend overnight Saturday and during the Day on Sunday. All of this rain is much needed as we have had some of our counties in a state of drought for quite some time now.

Today, however, we are staying dry with the sunshine returning. Highs today are expected in the mid to upper 50's. This is still above average for this time of year as we should be in the lower 50's. Overnight lows are a similar story as we could see lows dip back into the 30's overnight Friday, but warm back into the 40's for much of next week. High temperatures could warm back into the lower 60's on both Sunday and Wednesday as we are tracking showers to arrive for both of those days.

