Sunshine returns for Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly sunny skies settle in for today and Monday, with a bit of a breeze. However, winds will be nowhere near as strong as on Saturday. High temperatures for today and Monday will be in the middle to upper 40s. Above normal temperatures will be the main player over the next seven to 14 days. At this point, we have at least a 60 to 90 percent chance of above normal temperatures leading almost up to Christmas.

It will be difficult to get accumulating snow during this time frame. It continues to look more and more like the possibility of a "green" Christmas, but stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy with sustained winds from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a light stray shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain shower chances. Highs near 60 degrees.

