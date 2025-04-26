Sunshine later today and chilly temps

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: Out the door this morning temperatures will be in the low 40s but wind chills will make it feel like the upper 30s, so bundle up if you are heading out early. Temperatures will climb today to a high of just 56°F. Although we will start out cloudy, decreasing clouds will lead to ample sunshine starting late afternoon. Tonight, overnight low temps of about 35°F will make you want to turn that heat back up.

Sunday: Partly cloudy conditions will prevail as we continue to benefit from high pressure keeping us dry. Temperatures will come in warmer, topping out around 64°F.

Monday: Temperatures return to the low 70s, and partly cloudy skies will make for a pleasant day. However, late night, rain moves in and so does thunderstorms that will stick around throughout Tuesday.

Tuesday: Thunderstroms could become severe, we will continue to track this system as we get closer. Warmer temperatures nearing 80°F will help fuel thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Primarily dry conditions return with only small chances for isolated showers to pop up. Otherwise, mostly sunny conditions will make this a pleasant day despite chillier temperatures that once again return to about 60°F.

Thursday-Friday- Scattered showers are possible and temperatures remain in the low 60s

