Sunshine is on the way, but so are scattered thunderstorms

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Temperatures should reach an overnight low of 56°F, with winds out of the NE at 9mph, but gusting in the low 20s at times.

Monday-Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely both days as a shortwave passes through our neighborhoods. Monday is expected to be mostly sunny during the day with only small chances for isolated showers, but by evening and overnight, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread. Temperatures should top out around 84°F for both days.

Wednesday-Saturday: Drier conditions and lots of sunshine return, with pleasant temperatures near the low 80s.

