Sunshine dominates the middle of the week with pleasantly warm temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Isolated thunderstorms south of Lansing will exit after 7:00 PM this evening, leaving partly cloudy skies behind for tonight. Some patchy fog will be possible closer to daybreak, with lows dipping to the mid 40s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

It will be a sunny and pleasant Earth Day on Wednesday. High pressure settles back in over the Great Lakes, giving us mostly sunny skies after any leftover morning fog dissipates. Winds will be very light out of the northeast, with highs heading for around 70 degrees.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 11/11/2025

We'll follow up with a similar forecast for Thursday, just with the small chance for a stray shower in the afternoon. High will jump to the mid 70s as winds pivot toward the south ahead of a new cold front. That front sweeps in on Friday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to our neighborhoods to close out the work week. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s, with chances for severe weather looking low at this time.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 11:00 AM Friday

We return to dry weather for the weekend, but Saturday will be a little heavier on clouds. Temperatures will take a dip behind Friday's cold front, but we'll keep things mild. Highs Saturday will top out in the mid 60s, and will stay there on Sunday as we get a better helping of sunshine.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

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