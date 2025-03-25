Sunshine continues as we being to warm up, showers this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Skies will vary from clear to partly cloudy at times this evening and through the overnight period. Lows will dip a few degrees below average into the mid 20s by daybreak, with light NW winds at 6-12 mph. Dress for wind chills in the teens in the morning!

WSYM Neighborhood Planner, Lansing

Mostly sunny skies will have the run of things on Wednesday, but temperatures will continue to lag slightly behind normal for late March. Highs will top the mid 40s, but the abundant Spring sunshine should still make for a decent day you get outside. Thursday will be better though, as highs climb toward the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday

The end of the work week sets us off into an unsettled few days thanks to a slow-moving storm system that will be making its way out of the central United States. It starts with a warm front lifting through the area on Friday, bringing a round of showers with it, and helping highs to climb into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

The front is expected to stall out somewhere over Michigan going into Saturday. Current trends point to it stalling far enough north of us to make showers a bit more isolated for our neighborhoods, along with temperatures jumping into the mid 60s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Sunday

Sunday follows up with more widespread rain, and possibly even a few thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will remain warmer in the low 60s, but this will likely be the washout day of the weekend if current trends hold. We follow with a sharp temperature drop behind the cold front on Monday, and possibly a few rain and snow showers as highs fall back to the low 40s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook