Sunshine and Warming Temps Today as we Track Potential Storms to end the Week

LANSING, Mich. — Yesterday brought strong winds and cloudy skies with light rain and snow. For those ready for a nice spring day will be excited to hear that the sun returns today in all of our neighborhoods.

High pressure at the surface builds into the state of Michigan allowing for this mornings clouds to clear by the time we reach noon. This will allow for ample sunshine with high temperatures warming back into the lower 50's. You might still need a jacket when heading out the door, but it still looks to be a nice spring day today.

Winds will be out of the northwest still today with gusts a bit calmer looking to reach 20 mph today. Winds will pick up again on Thursday as we shift our pattern overnight to upper level ridging with winds out of the southwest. We will warm our temperatures and see wind gusts possibly near 30 mph.

Fox 47 News We Could see Gusts near 30 mph on Thursday

Couple these breezy conditions tomorrow with our already dry conditions brings elevated fire danger through tomorrow. Relative humidity values this afternoon range from 30-35% with tomorrow afternoon seeing RH values from 40-45%. Make sure to stay weather aware if you're planning to burn over these next 48 hours.

Fox 47 News Dry Conditions Remain into Thursday

Precipitation will return to our neighborhoods Thursday evening as our next weather maker could bring some severe threats. The Storm prediction center has all of our neighborhoods under a slight risk for severe weather on Friday with our main impacts including strong winds and possible hail.

Fox 47 News Slight Risk for Severe Storms Friday

There will be two rounds of precipitation. The first will arrive Thursday night and last through Friday morning. This batch of showers and potential storms is located ahead of the warm front and could potentially bring some isolated hail to our northern neighborhoods. Any severe weather in the morning hours will be dependent on our upper atmospheres instability. We will continue to track closely. Timing of this first round of rain could last from 1 AM Friday to 7 AM Friday.

Fox 47 News Showers and Storms Ahead of Warm Front Thursday into Friday could produce Isolated Hail

The second round of showers and storms will be dependent on the surface low wave that will move through the area during the latter hours on Friday with scattered showers and storms potentially driving strong winds and hail. We are still ironing out the time frame for this second round of showers and storms as we could still see some changes to the evolution of this low.

Fox 47 News Line of Showers and Storms with Severe Threats Possible in the late Friday Evening Hours

