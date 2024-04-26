Sunshine and warmer temperatures today but rain moves in overnight

LANSING, Mich. — Today will be pleasant with mild temperatures in the mid 60s. While it will be mostly sunny today, rain will move in late tonight.

This weekend we will have two systems that will be bringing rain and scattered thunderstorms. The first will move off toward Canada and weaken on Saturday, but the next will bring more severe weather for Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s over the weekend and continue to stay in the 70s to start the week.

