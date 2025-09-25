Sunshine and warmer temperatures take control for most of the next week in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible through early this evening as upper-level low pressure finally begins to depart the Great Lakes. Any hints of wet weather will wrap up shortly after sunset, leaving partly cloudy skies behind for the rest of the night. Another round of patchy fog will develop closer to daybreak, as lows dip to the low 50s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

We've gone through prolonged periods of similar weather recently, and that overall pattern won't be changing soon. Mostly sunny skies return on Friday, also bringing a renewed push of unseasonably warm temperatures similar to what we experienced last week. Highs will climb back to the upper 70s to close out the work week, and that pattern is set to carry us through the weekend and well into next week.

While it will be a gorgeous weekend to get outdoors, we're in that tough time of year where many of us are anxious to settle into some cooler Fall temperatures. Unfortunately for those folks, we'll be coming up way short in that department for the next several days. Still, mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday will make for a beautiful weekend as highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s.

WSYM Fall Colors Report, as of 9/25/2025

Even with the lack of cooler temperatures, the Fall colors are beginning to break out across the state. The latest fall foliage report still has little to no color in our neighborhoods, with low color breaking out to the north. Moderate to high color is being reported in the western U.P.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 9/25/2025

The ridge of high pressure responsible for this weekend's sunny and summerlike weather will stick around well into next week. Monday through Thursday will continue to feature partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs remaining in the upper 70s to around 80 on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are likely to cool a bit by midweek, but will still be a few degrees above average in the low 70s through Thursday. The only hint of true Fall currently in the forecast comes Wednesday night, with lows currently expected to fall into the mid 40s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.