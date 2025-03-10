Sunshine and Mild Temperatures to Start the Week in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Zonal flow in our atmosphere will allow for tame weather conditions for the majority of this week. We will be starting with lots of sunshine today in our neighborhoods with high temperatures possibly exceeding 60 degrees. This is close to 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Fox 47 News Temperatures in our Neighborhoods Could Reach 60 Degrees Today

Heading into the overnight hours, an area of low pressure will track easterly north of the state of Michigan which will filter in some clouds at around 11 PM, Monday evening. Our neighborhoods will stay dry during these overnight hours. During this period, winds will pick up with gusts possibly meeting or exceeding 30 mph. These winds will die down gradually as we head through the day Tuesday.

Fox 47 News We could see wind gusts meet or exceed 30 mph

Entering the latter morning hours of Tuesday, winds will shift out of the north as that Canadian low pressure tracks east. This will allow our temperatures to cool down, but stay seasonably above average. We are looking at a trend of high temperatures in the mid to upper 40's for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will regain some warmer, moist air once we arrive to the end of the week as an area of low pressure will track towards the great lakes. This will aid in our warm up for the back half of the week, but also drive the return of precipitation to our neighborhoods. We are looking at uniform rain showers beginning overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. We can't eliminate the possibility of tracking some thunder with this system as it moves through. We will continue to monitor as we head throughout the week.

Fox 47 News Precipitation Arrives Late Friday into Saturday

