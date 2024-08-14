Sunshine and dry conditions today but the weather will turn starting tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. — A beautiful day is ahead of us. With lots of sunshine, dry conditions and temperatures topping out about 83°, it will make for a great day to be outdoors. The dew points will be slightly higher today, lingering in the low 60s at times making it a little humid.

Starting Thursday, after a mostly cloudy day, rain and scattered thunderstorms will move in during the night and overnight hours.

Friday, for your morning commute heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms will dominate. Although Friday starts out with rainy, we should see a period of dry conditions for sever hours. However, for your evening commute, showers and thunderstorms return. The second round is likely to be heavier than that of the early morning hours. Overall, we could see over two inches of rain Thursday night through Friday. So far, the biggest threat with this low pressure system that is moving through is heavy rainfall, but we will continue to monitor it.

The weekend carries chances for rain and scattered thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but these will not be washout days. There will be periods of dry conditions and sunshine during the both days. Temperatures will remain in the mid seventies.

We will start drying out by Monday and usher in dryer conditions to start the work week.

