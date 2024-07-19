Sunshine and dry conditions today

LANSING, Mich. — Get ready for a pleasant day of weather in our neighborhoods. We will have plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures will top out around 78°. However, it will be a little chilly if you are heading out early this morning, we are starting out in the low 50s, so you may want to have a light jacket handy during that time.

Saturday through Sunday, temperatures will reach the low 80s. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will dominate our weather pattern this weekend.

We should be dry and sunny through Tuesday of next week, then we have a 30% chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms.

