Sunshine and dry conditions to start the week but rain and snow showers are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures drop to a chilly low of 23°. Dry but mostly cloudy skies will be present with winds out of the NW at 13mph.

Monday:

St. Patrick's Day will bring pleasant but cooler weather. Despite the temperature drop, highs with sunny skies will reach 47°F, still slightly above seasonal averages. However, it will be chilly as you head out the door, temperatures will be in the low 20s for the early A.M. hours.

Tuesday:

Sunny skies will continue, with temperatures climbing to a high of 62°F, signaling a warming trend.

Wednesday & Thursday:

Temperatures remain mild, topping out around 65°F. A significant weather system will approach late Wednesday night, bringing a mix of rain and snow into Thursday.

This system will significantly drop temperatures for Thursday, only topping out in the low 40s.

Friday through Sunday: Temperatures trend in the 50°F range. With the exception of Saturday, it will be primarily dry with ample sunshine. On Saturday, scattered showers will move through some of our neighborhoods.

