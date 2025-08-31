Sunshine and dry conditions for the next several days

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures reach an overnight low of about 48°F, with calm winds.

Sunday-Tuesday: Temperatures hover near 80°F with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Wednesday: A system moves in out of the west to bring scattered showers during the day, but widespread rain in the evening and late-night hours. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of about 80°F.

Thursday: Daytime showers linger as a system exits east. By the evening hours, we are primarily dry with only isolated shower chances. Temperatures greatly drop as this system exits, struggling to reach the mid-60s.

Friday-Saturday: Cooler temps still linger with temps topping out at about 64°F on Friday, and 70° Saturday. But sunnier skies will return both days, with mostly sunny skies dominating Saturday.

