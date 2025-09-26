Sunshine and dry conditions dominate

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday-Tuesday: Sunny skies every day, coupled with high temperatures topping out in the low 80s, will make this stretch of days feel like summer again. We’re looking at more warm and dry weather holding on through next Friday. A ridge of high pressure is in place, keeping skies mainly clear. A weak front slips through on Sunday, but it won’t change much, just enough to hold back some of the warmer air to our southwest, but temps should still top out in the low 80s.

Wednesday-Friday: Temperatures dip back to the low-mid 70s, but still slightly above our normal for this time of year, which is about 70°F. Mostly sunny skies each day, with little chance for precipitation, will make this stretch of days great for outdoor activities.

