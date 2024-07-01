Sunny with cooler temperatures today

LANSING, Mich. — Today we can look forward to sunny skies and dry conditions that are on the cool side. We will top out around 76°. We look to be dry into Tuesday, then rain chances arrive.

Overall, Tuesday will be partly sunny, but late night, there is a small chance for scattered showers. For Wednesday, a weakening cold front brings increased chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms, these will be concentrated more south and east of the Jackson area, but does carry a marginal risk for some of the thunderstorms to become severe. The biggest threat as this system moves through is heavy pockets of rain in isolated areas. Temperatures will rise to the low 80s by Wednesday.

Fourth of July holiday we are expecting partly sunny conditions with temperatures topping out around 83°. We have a small chance for some showers, but they should hold off until very late.

Friday we have more chances for scattered showers, but the weekend looks dry and sunny.

