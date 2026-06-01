Sunny with continued warming this week, showers and storms return this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered clouds will gradually dissipate this evening, setting up another night of mostly clear skies. Pleasant temperatures in the 70s will take another comfortably cool turn toward the upper 40s by morning. It will be another great night to keep the windows open, with a NE breeze at 6-12 mph helping to coax some of the cooler air inside.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Tuesday

High pressure remains in control over the Great Lakes on Tuesday, and gets some reinforcement that will help it remain in place through Thursday. Mostly sunny skies will continue over the next three days with highs in the mid 70s warming into the low 80s. With dry weather persisting, fire danger will remain elevated over the next few afternoons, too.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 6/1/2026

A frontal boundary will begin to slowly sag south into the Great Lakes Friday into the upcoming weekend. This will finally bring the chance for a few showers back into the forecast Friday afternoon and evening, with highs continuing to hover in the low to mid 80s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Saturday

Saturday and Sunday bring a greater risk of thunderstorms as the front begins to set up overhead. Current trends point to Saturday having the greater impact to outdoor plans, but it remains too early to call either day a washout. If you're planning on being outside this weekend, keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days and consider having a backup plan ready. Highs will remain in the 80s over the weekend.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

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