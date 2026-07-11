Sunny Weekend Ahead Before 90-Degree Heat Returns Next Week

LANSING, Mich. — After a stretch of comfortable summer weather, Mid-Michigan is in for a beautiful weekend before temperatures soar back into the 90s next week. Sunshine will dominate the forecast through Thursday, with the next chance for rain holding off until Friday.

Sunshine and Comfortable Temperatures This Weekend

High pressure will remain in control across the Great Lakes, providing dry weather and plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with highs reaching 85 degrees. A light northeast breeze around 7 mph will keep conditions pleasant, making it a perfect day for festivals, yard work, boating, or simply enjoying time outdoors.

Saturday night stays quiet with mostly clear skies and an overnight low near 60 degrees.

Sunday will be just a touch warmer, with highs climbing to 87 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable, making for another excellent summer day across Mid-Michigan.

Heat Builds Quickly Beginning Monday

The comfortable weather won't last long.

A strengthening area of high pressure—often referred to as a heat dome—will build over the region starting Monday, sending temperatures back into the 90s for much of next week.

Highs are expected to reach:

91° Monday

94° Tuesday

92° Wednesday

90° Thursday

Humidity will also increase during the week, making it feel even warmer during the afternoon hours. If you'll be spending time outside, remember to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Thunderstorm Chances Return Friday

After nearly a week of dry weather, our next weather system arrives toward the end of the week.

A cold front moving into the Great Lakes will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. While it's too early to determine storm intensity, the rain will offer some relief from the prolonged heat.

High temperatures will also ease back slightly into the upper 80s by Friday.

7-Day Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 85°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 87°.

Monday: Hot and mostly sunny. High 91°.

Tuesday: Sunny and very hot. High 94°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 90°.

Friday: Chance of thunderstorms. High 87°.

Looking Ahead

Enjoy the comfortable conditions this weekend because Mid-Michigan is headed back into another stretch of midsummer heat. Temperatures will remain well above average through Thursday before the next opportunity for showers and thunderstorms arrives Friday, bringing the potential for slightly cooler weather heading into next weekend.

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