Sunny, warm and dry into the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Here's the forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish:

Our little taste of fall sure didn't last very long. Get ready for more mild air to move into the area with a ton of sunshine. Expect high temperatures Friday afternoon to pop into the upper 60s. The average high is only near 60. If you think that is mild, we have low 70s on the way for Saturday and mid 70s for Sunday with nothing but sun during the day. A weak system brings a few clouds next Tuesday and cools us down just a little into the 60s next Wednesday and 50s next Thursday. We need rain, but there's not much in sight the next 7 days. Enjoy these days while you can.

