Sunny skies with warmer temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Today will be the sunniest day of the week, but not the warmest! Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s after starting the day in the middle 20s. Temperatures keep climbing, reaching back into the lower 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. There's a chance of light rain Wednesday into Thursday with totals expected to be less than a quarter of an inch with much of the rain expected along and south of I-94. There is an isolated chance of flurries Friday night, although no accumulations are expected. The long range forecast looks wet and mild to kick off March.

