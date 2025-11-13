Sunny skies to end the work week with a continued warmup for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to a wave of passing clouds tonight. The clouds are not associated with any kind of disturbance, so no rain or snow showers are expected. What's more, skies will begin to clear again closer to sunrise, with lows heading for the low to mid 30s. Winds will turn calm overnight, so we won't have any wind chills to deal with in the morning!

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

Friday marks a beautiful end to the work week as high pressure remains in control. We'll enjoy another day of mostly sunny skies as southerly winds help to coax more mild air in over the region. Highs will wind up in the mid 50s, compared to average highs in the upper 40s for mid-November. Even with the more-limited daylight hours this time of year, it will be a great day to get out for some fresh air.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Saturday

A warm front will begin to approach from the west on Friday night, bringing increasing clouds to the region into Saturday morning. As the warm front sweeps east of the region on Saturday morning, temperatures will quickly surge into the upper 50s and low 60s. A few showers will be possible, especially during the afternoon when an area of low pressure and a cold front move through the Great Lakes. Expect breezy condition to return as well, as southwesterly winds pick up to 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will settle back toward normal on Sunday in the wake of the passing cold front. We'll be dry under partly cloudy skies though, as highs return to the mid 40s. That dry weather will persist Monday through Wednesday, with a good blend of sun and clouds each day thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Temperatures will run pretty consistent through this stretch with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Next chance for a few showers arrives on Thursday.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

