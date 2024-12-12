Sunny skies close out the work week before a few weekend showers

LANSING, Mich. — A few leftover flurries will continue this evening, before winds diminish and skies begin to clear overnight. We're still stuck with the cold though, with lows headed for the low teens in most of our neighborhoods. With winds backing off, wind chills thankfully will become less of an issue.

Friday puts a nice bow on the work week as high pressure settles in over Michigan. We're looking at sunny skies through the day with continued light winds. Highs will remain in the low 20s, but even that should feel much better paired with the sunshine.

WSYM Sunny skies break out as high pressure arrives Friday.

Temperatures go on the upswing again this weekend, but some wet weather is on the way, too. Saturday stays dry with increasing clouds during the daytime period, before a wave of showers rolls in for the evening and overnight. Highs Saturday will climb to the mid 30s, then on to around 40 on Sunday as morning showers give way to cloudy skies in the afternoon.

WSYM A quick-moving disturbance will bring showers Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

We're keeping an eye on a larger disturbance looking to head our way Monday afternoon into Tuesday. The system has the potential to bring a wave of steadier rain across our neighborhoods in time for the Monday evening commute. Periods of rain could persist overnight before ending as a brief wintry mix on Tuesday morning. Stay tuned to Fox 47 News for updates.

WSYM A more potent storm system is expected to track through the Great Lakes on Monday, bringing the potential for heavier rain.

