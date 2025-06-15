Sunny skies and warm temps for the next couple of days followed by thunderstorms

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: The weather will provide a great day to celebrate with your father. Temperatures in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine will provide prime outdoor conditions. Expect winds out of the NE at 6mph.

Monday: The sunshine and warming trend continue as high pressure dominates. Temperatures are expected to top out around 84°F, with sunny skies during the day, then becoming mostly cloudy at night.

Tuesday: It's going to be a hot one! Temperatures top out around 87°F. Partly sunny skies will eventually be the dominant weather pattern for the day, but expect spotty showers during the day. Later, night showers and a good chance of scattered thunderstorms will make for a wet night.

Wednesday: This is the most concerning day of the week. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible as a low-pressure system and a shortwave move through our neighborhoods. Temperatures continue to be warm, with highs reaching the low 80s. The warmth, moisture, and high winds support strong storm development.

Thursday-Saturday: Although temperatures will remain warm, and there is ample sunshine at times, these days will also see scattered showers at times.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook