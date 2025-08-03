Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures continue

LANSING, Mich. — An air quality alert is still in effect until Monday at 12:00 a.m. due to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires making air quality unhealthy for some. You should limit your time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activities if you have health conditions such as respiratory issues or heart problems.

Sunday-Tuesday: High pressure continues to settle over our region, keeping us nice and dry with sunny skies, and highs in the low-mid 80s. Cooler temperatures will move in during the late night hours with lows reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday-Saturday: Warm, moist air will start to move in, raising temperatures to the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday. Although mostly sunny skies will dominate, all four days carry slight chances for isolated showers and a very small chance for an isolated thunderstorm to pop up in some areas as the high-pressure system exits.

