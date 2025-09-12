Sunny skies and mild temperatures today, but rain and isolated thunderstorm chances tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. — Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs remaining locked in the low 80s and lows in the 50s, will make this a great day for outdoor activities.
Saturday: A shift in our weather trend as a system moves through, bringing chances for scattered showers and a chance for isolated thunderstorms. This will not be a washout; showers are expected to be more of a daytime event, but still carry a small chance for additional showers during the evening. High temperatures are expected to remain mild, topping out at about 81°F.
Sunday through Thursday: We lock back into a pattern of dry weather with sunny skies, with temperatures trending on the hot side, topping out in the mid-80s each day.
