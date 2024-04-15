Watch Now
Sunny skies and mild conditions today

Posted at 6:20 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 06:20:11-04

LANSING, Mich. — Today we are looking at a pleasant day for our weather with sunny skies and mild temperatures. We are still above average for our temperatures, with a high of 69°. Our normal high is 57°.

For tomorrow, the temperature dips a little with a high of 66°. While we will have dry conditions during the day, late, Tuesday, we will see showers rolling in and with them, a chance for thunderstorms.

Wednesday, we will have rain and the possibility of thunderstorms. On the back side of this system, a cold front moves across our area and temperatures will start to drop. We will be back in the 50s° for highs by Friday and stay in the 50s° through the weekend. We should see dry conditions Fri-Sun.

