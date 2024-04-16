Sunny skies and dry conditions today but rain and T-storms for tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. — Today will be another pleasant day of weather. Temperatures will top out around 68° and we will have lots of sunshine. But, starting tonight at around 11p.m., showers will start to move in.

Expect rain during the early part of Wednesday, and then a break in the showers. But when the rain returns during the afternoon, the second round will be more intense producing a likelihood of thunderstorms and a slight risk for severe weather. With this system, winds are a concern, with gusts expected to be around 30mph.

For Thursday, expect dry conditions and sunshine during the day. However, we are tracking showers that will likely move in late Thursday night through Friday morning. Overall, dry conditions should prevail on Friday.

For the weekend, things look dry, but the temperatures will drop down the 50s due to a cold front that will be in the area.

