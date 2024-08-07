Sunny skies and dry condition today

LANSING, Mich. — We will have sunny skies and dry conditions today but it will be a little cooler than our normal high. With temperatures heading out this morning in the upper 50s and low 60s, you will want to have a jacket until we reach our high temperature of 77°. Dew points are comfortably in the 50s throughout the day, so humidity will not be a concern.

Dry conditions will prevail through Friday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s, they will get near 80°. However, on Saturday, due to a cold front, temperatures will only top out about 73°. However, mostly sunny conditions will make it a pleasant day.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing to the mid 70s. Monday the sunshine will return and temperatures will climb back to near 80°.

