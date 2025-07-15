Sunny skies and continuing haze as wildfire smoke clears out

LANSING, Mich. — Our neighborhoods will remain under the influence of high pressure today allowing for more sunshine across our neighborhoods. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80's today with dew points in the mid to lower 60's, we could get a bit uncomfortable outside.

Wildfire smoke that brought poor air quality to our neighborhoods over the past few days will clear out of the area today with our remaining concern being elevated ozone. Today's ozone levels will range from the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups today. This poor air quality is mainly focused in the metro Detroit area. However, we could see some of this poor air quality in our southern neighborhoods of Jackson and Hillsdale counties. However, northern neighborhoods should see improvements today with air quality in the Moderate range.

Overnight, an incoming, weak, warm front will inch towards our neighborhoods in the early Wednesday morning hours. This will allow for some rain showers in our neighborhoods to start the day on Wednesday. Make sure to grab the umbrella when heading out the door.

We could see renewed thunderstorm chances throughout the daytime hours Wednesday given an unstable environment and warming temps back into the upper 80's. Stronger storms look to move through late Wednesday evening as the cold front sweeps through our neighborhoods.

The severe weather outlooks has all of our neighborhoods under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday for the late evening round of storms with main impacts including damaging winds. We could see these storms progress into the overnight hours. However, it is important to note, the further you head into the overnight hours, the more you lose key ingredients for severe weather. We will be watching carefully.

Following the cold front overnight Wednesday into Thursday, we could see remnant storms into Thursday with a drying trend to end the workweek on Friday. Temps will drop into the lower 80's on Thursday and into the upper 70's on Friday.

We will warm back into the 80's this weekend with shower and storm chances also returning.

