Sunny skies, a warmup, and a total lunar eclipse

LANSING, Mich. — Another quiet night is ahead for our neighborhoods. Mostly clear skies will remain in place all night, with lows falling to around 30 degrees. Winds will be calm, so no wind chills to worry about.

WSYM Evening Planner, Wednesday Night

We draw up another winner on Thursday as our latest warmup begins to set in. Highs will climb toward the upper 50s with another round of mostly sunny skies, making for another great day to get outside!

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

The continued quiet weather remains great news ahead of Thursday night's total lunar eclipse. Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the event, which begins at 11:57 PM, but becomes more noticeable just after 1:00 AM. If you're willing to stay up later, you'll be treated to a blood moon when totality sets in at 2:26 AM!

WSYM Lunar Eclipse Timeline, Thursday Night

Friday's going to be a tough day to resist the urge to play hookie. We'll close out the work week under partly cloudy skies, while increasing southerly winds lead a surge of warmth in across Michigan. Highs are expected to top 70 degrees, marking the first time since October we've been that warm. The surge in warmth will come ahead of a new storm system approaching from the central Plains.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Saturday

Scattered showers, likely with a few thunderstorms will begin to track into our neighborhoods after midnight Friday. Chances for severe weather remain low, but some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours at times through midday Saturday. A wedge of drier air will rotate through, giving us a break in the wet weather for the second half of Saturday as highs take one more run near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will take a sharp tumble on Sunday following a brief round of leftover showers in the morning. Highs will be held back to the low 40s, with breezy conditions keeping wind chills in the 30s. We'll bounce back in time for St. Patrick's Day though, with a mix of sun and clouds returning and highs climbing back to the low 50s.

