Sunny, Seasonable Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Your forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish:

We have an unsettled stretch of weather coming up, and it starts later this weekend. However, if you have plans to be outside this weekend, try to make those plans for Saturday because that will be the pick day of the weekend with sun, light winds and highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday night also looks quiet and dry with lows in the mid 30s. Sunday starts off dry, but showers will start to move in later in the afternoon Sunday, and continue at times Sunday night, Monday, Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night.

That will be an unsettled couple of days, but we really need that rain at this point. Monday and Tuesday will also be very mild in the upper 60s to close to 70, before we go back into the 50s by next Thursday.

